Herbert Kityamuweesi alias Crysto Panda seems to be unhappy with men who give birth to kids and don’t take good care of them.

The NTV T–Nation presenter made his stand concerning men of such a caliber clear when he openly advised to always use the withdraw method or condoms instead of turning into irresponsible fathers.

The Kyoyina Omanya singer spoke his mind through his social media platforms expressing the anger he has over men who just give birth to kids anyhow.

Pull out or use a condom instead of being an irresponsible dad. Crysto Panda

It should be remembered that two months ago, Cyrsto Panda took to his socials and narrated a sad story revealing how he lost his newborn baby Aylin Danah Nakyanzi.

According to his story, he explained that Aylin was fatigued during delivery and she had dead brain cells which resulted into multiple seizure attacks and the doctors couldn’t operate her since she was just a newborn baby.

The seizures graduated and multiplied and Aylin breathed her last just a month after coming onto the earth.

