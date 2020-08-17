Zahara Totto returns to work after rumors of being fired at Next Media

On Monday morning, Zahara Totto Nalumansi returned to her post at Next Media to continue with work at the Kamwokya-based station after rumors surrounded that she had been temporarily suspended.

Following her bitter split with Don Solomon a.k.a Big Papa a few weeks ago, social media was littered with insults from both parties as each accused the other of infidelity, disrespect and other problems.

According to a few local news outlets, Zahara was temporarily suspended from job after a disciplinary committee sitting and she ran to her snapchat to alert her followers that she was gonna be off NXT Radio and NBS TV through the weekend.

She took the weekend away in Western Uganda where she toured some places including Lake Bunyonyi together with her close friends and new boyfriend Reuben Robert.



















By Monday morning, her head was clear and she was ready to give the listeners of NXT Radio’s The Lounge show something to cheer up their morning.

Read Also: Zahara Totto and new bae weekend off at Lake Bunyonyi