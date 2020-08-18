Am sweeter, prettier and richer – Faridah Nakazibwe celebrates birthday

NTV Uganda news anchor and show host Faridah Nakazibwe reveals how sweeter, prettier, richer, smarter, wiser and stronger she is as she adds another year to her age today.

Born August 18, 1984, Faridah Nakazibwe celebrates her 36th year on earth today. The celebrated journalist has been through all the ups and downs of life and she believes she is a better person now.

There are several contrasting sides to Faridah’s story and she has been a hot topic for most tabloids in recent years with stories related to her controversial love life and lifestyle.

With all that, however, she remains one of the most respected media personalities locally for her poise and how she calmly solves her woes. She is an elegant lady who fronts her family, very respectful of everyone else.

The respect she gives and commands, she always gets and now she is a year older. She couldn’t be happier as she ran to her social media to reveal the aspects of her life that she believes have greatly improved over the years.

I am a year Older, Wiser, Smarter, Sweeter, Stronger, Prettier, Richer. Thanks for your contribution to a better me. God is good. Faridah Nakazibwe

Happy Birthday Faridah!

