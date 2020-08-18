Every Ugandan artist has a favorite song on my new album – Irene Ntale

Universal Music Group singer Irene Ntale is convinced that every Ugandan artist has a favorite song on her newly released 6-track EP titled “Sukaali” which she dropped a few days ago.

The former Swangz Avenue singer opened up on the confidence she has in her new album following the positive reactions that she has been receiving from fellow artists who have taken time to listen to her EP.

In a recent interview, Irene Ntale revealed how her new Extended Play is a mixture of feelings and an expression of gratitude to those who showed her support from the start of her career.

Irene Ntale also disclosed that the album that was released after a year since she last dropped her “Nyamba” track, is a “thank you, shut up, and dance” album to her loyal fans.

Following her latest revelation, have you listened and jammed to her new EP and how do you rate it?

