Giovanni Kiyingi drops ‘She Ma Good Vibes’ off “CHENGI” EP

As multi-talented folk singer and songwriter Giovanni Kremer Kiyingi continues to take strides in re-branding from a festival and academic artist to a commercial musician, he has dropped a brand new track titled ‘She Ma Good Vibes‘.

“She Ma Good Vibes” is a love song celebrating two people in love, the peace and comfort they enjoy when they finally get time to appreciate one another without limitations.

Listening to the jam, Kiyingi heaps praise on her lover revealing how she puts him in jolly moods and spices up his life without even asking.

The audio to the remix was mastered and mixed by talented music producer Andy MuzicUg who added more flavor to the song.

The video is expected to be released very soon. Listen to the audio below:

