How fans have reacted to Sheebah’s new album ‘SAMALI’

Sheebah Karungi’s new music album dubbed “SAMALI” is just a day old but music fans have already digested the contents and relayed their mixed opinions.

On Monday 17th August 2020, Team No Sleep singer Sheebah released “SAMALI” – an 18-track album that she has been compiling for a long while. She revealed that it is her fifth studio album.

The album features other top singers including Fik Fameica, Chance Nalubega, King Saha and International Boy Silver with songs written by Ragga Dee, Kalifah AgaNaga, Frank Lion, Andre, Yakubu, Ronnie, Song Boss, Nicky Mulla, Nikol and produced by Nessim, Ronnie, Daddy Andre, Eno Beats, TYMG, Artin, Baur and Alexander Muge.

Sheebah’s fans and critics have already revealed what they felt the first time they listened to the album and below are some reactions:

Sheebah’s 5th Album that y’all doubted slaps different man. 😂🤘🏿 — Mr.Boldwood ©️ (@MisterBoldwood) August 18, 2020

I’ve found my favorite Chune off the album 🔒 Banyaabo @Ksheebah1 x Chance Nalubega – mwebaale ka Kale Maama 🙌🏾 Nawe @Artin_pro tusonyiwe 🔥 #Samali #MTNxTidal pic.twitter.com/xfvGWOAj1E — Aidah’s Son 💽🇺🇬 (@DjCiza) August 17, 2020

“Six was him General” oba what Sheeba mean? #SAMALI — Keith Ashaba (@keith_ashaba) August 18, 2020

Sheebah delivered some bombs on #Samali.



Well done queen!🤝 — VeectahVic🇺🇬 (@victorVeec) August 18, 2020

Good pictures don't create concepts to music on an album that has no concept#samali https://t.co/1nG74Xdg2q — Beck 🇺🇬 (@Beck_UG) August 17, 2020

Congratulations Queen 👑 @Ksheebah1 🙌🏾 so much hard work and dedication behind a full body of work so we have to support! let’s buy , stream #SAMALI https://t.co/cDiOHg9Sln — Melissa Mulungi (@Shealwaysdoesit) August 17, 2020

What do you make of the album?

