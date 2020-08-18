How fans have reacted to Sheebah’s new album ‘SAMALI’

Sheebah Karungi’s new music album dubbed “SAMALI” is just a day old but music fans have already digested the contents and relayed their mixed opinions.
On Monday 17th August 2020, Team No Sleep singer Sheebah released “SAMALI” – an 18-track album that she has been compiling for a long while. She revealed that it is her fifth studio album.
The album features other top singers including Fik Fameica, Chance Nalubega, King Saha and International Boy Silver with songs written by Ragga Dee, Kalifah AgaNaga, Frank Lion, Andre, Yakubu, Ronnie, Song Boss, Nicky Mulla, Nikol and produced by Nessim, Ronnie, Daddy Andre, Eno Beats, TYMG, Artin, Baur and Alexander Muge.
Sheebah’s fans and critics have already revealed what they felt the first time they listened to the album and below are some reactions:
What do you make of the album?
