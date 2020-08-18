I am the sexiest Ugandan man alive – A Pass brags

Singer Alexander Bagonza alias A Pass has no impostor syndrome feelings like fellow other celebrities and he is not afraid to throw whatever he feels about himself whenever he feels like.

He is always confident about his looks and has often made it public that he is aware of his attractiveness and sexiness.

The Nkwagala singer once again went public and caused a stir on social media when he bragged about being the sexiest Ugandan man alive at the moment.

The sexiest Ugandan man alive. A Pass

The sexiest Ugandan man alive 🇺🇬 pic.twitter.com/NXdruB7xJg — A Pass Bagonza (@IamApass) August 16, 2020

Although there is no proof about his braggart claims, the musician is glad to add the title to his accomplishments and his long list of impressive career credits.

