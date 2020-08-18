Local songstress Chosen Becky is ready to fight off any woman who has intentions of falling in love with the man who showed her the true meaning of love Dictator Amir.

Chosen Becky, real name Rebecca Kwikiriza, is a happy mother who has settled well with her man Dictator Amir – a local blogger. He is the father of the child she gave birth a few months ago.

The two have always showed off how much they love each other and Chosen Becky reveals how Amir has always fought for her and showed her the true meaning of love.

For that and more, she is ready to face it off with any woman who wants to steal him away from her. She dropped the bomb on her WhatsApp status as she asked the slay queens to leave her man.

U showed me the meaning of true love, u fought for me, cried for ma love, stood wit me always, and loved me than your own blood family. I Remember when mum in law told me I took his son away from him, many have tried to separate us but u never gave up on me, naye banange kendikwaatira ekiwala kumusajja wange, I swear njakulwana, bambi mukindekele ki baby kyange, temukikwataako. Chosen Becky

