Off her new “Sukaali” EP, Irene Ntale drops the visuals of “Mpima” – one of the songs off the 6-track EP that has instantly become a favorite for many music lovers.

“Mpima” is a love song in which Ntale vows to shower her lover with all the love he deserves. It comes off the Universal Music Group’s trending “Sukaali” EP.

The “Sukaali” EP contains six tracks including “Onkubirako“, “Turn Up”, “Sukaali”, “Every Way“, “Mpima” and “Allergy“. It has already garnered positive reaction from the public.

The “Mpima” audio was produced by Sir. Dan Magic who has produced several hit songs for different local artistes including Bobi Wine. You can feel his touch on this song.

The visuals were directed by Alpha Brothers; Garvin and DK and they gave it a unique picture and coloring. The slow-mo at different parts in the video keep your eyes glued to the screen. Take a gaze:

