Jose Chameleone abandons ‘Chameleone’ name ahead of 2021 elections

Leone Island Music Empire boss Mayanja Joseph a.k.a Jose Chameleone has publicly abandoned the ‘Chameleone’ name off his official name which was previously read as Mayanja Joseph Chameleone.

Going by a document that we have come across, the Baliwa singer now goes by the name of Mayanja Joseph.

According to the document, Jose Chameleone declared that in all his forthcoming records, deeds, proceedings in all dealings and transactions, he will be using and signing with the name Mayanja Joseph.

And in pursuance of this change of names, I hereby declare that I shall at all times hereafter in all records, deeds, and instruments in writing and in all actions and proceedings and in all dealings and transactions and upon all occasions whatsoever, use and sign the name Mayanja Joseph. Mayanja Joseph

The 2021 Kampala Lord Mayoral aspirant signed on the deed poll to change his name on 7th August, 2020.

