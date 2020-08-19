Akothee warns media to back off her children’s painful past

Kenya’s self-appointed President of single mothers Akothe Esther alias Akothee has sent out a warning to all media personalities who run gossip interviews to keep off her children’s painful past.

In a long rant on her socials, Akothee advises all interviewers to strictly stick to questions that they always agree on to ask her children before interviewing them.

She goes on to warn them not to gain impact with her children’s painful past reasoning that even though they play to be strong, deep down they are heartbroken.

The Abebo singer also narrated how she has been in several relationships but all have not worked out for her something which she is not proud of.

Below is her full statement:

To all presenters, gossipers, and the rest, keep off my children’s past out of your interviews/ mouths. Anytime you call any of my children for an interview, stick to the questions you said you will ask. Don’t try to gain impact with my children’s painful past, they don’t know and will never understand why they are raised in a single-family in as much as they play strong, there is a broken heart somewhere the stigma they have gone through is enough. Leave my children’s past out of your dirty mouth, they have never healed from being raised by a single mother, I sold my soul to bring them up the way they are, some people who went through this have never forgiven their parents( sad). I thank God that my children forgave us since I always instilled the heart of forgiveness in them since they were young seeing their father & mother loitering in different relationships is not funny or something to be proud of, can’t you be sensitive for once idiots? The fact that your homes are not out on social media, doesn’t mean you people are living a fantastic life, I am happy that your children wake up and can call mummy and daddy, they can see both of you cuddle and it provides a sense of security be happy while it lasts. You have never felt the pain of rejection and divorce. So leave us alone. Some of the presenters are stuck in toxic marriages just to keep the face for the public! The same shit you condon in your marriages, just to keep a name, is the same shit that made some of us thrown out it was not our wish. I would really have loved to live with my Jared, raise our children but it was not just meant to be. I would have also loved to live with papa Ojwang, but it dint work out, now I tried with papa Oyoo, it doesn’t work out too. So what else do you want to hear? Soon you will invite Oyoo to come and explain how he felt when mommy was locked down with corona, or when mummy is not at home & they have to stay with dad, bitches BE SENSITIVE WITH PEOPLES FAMILIES. I WILL INSULT YOU VERY BAD🙄 ALSO THOSE INTERVIEWING MY SISTER, CONCENTRATE ON HER SHE IS MY ELDER DAUGHTER & LEAVE MY NAME OUT OF HER INTERVIEWS. SHE IS A BRAND ON HER OWN. 🚫

