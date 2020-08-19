As soon as Eddy Kenzo revealed how the National Resistance Movement has most numbers amongst the youths, Big Eye Starboss countered his former boss’ allegations by sharing his own showing NUP dominance.

As we near the 2021 general elections, it seems like everyone is finally deciding to publicly reveal whom they will be campaigning and voting for on the ballot.

The biggest debate in recent days has been about a few celebrities including Eddy Kenzo and Big Eye who have always seemed confused on which political party to side with.

On Tuesday evening, Eddy Kenzo through his Facebook page revealed how the NRM has the “strength in numbers”. He wrote saying that social media popularity is “not a reflection of real life support”.

In the same post, the Big Talent singer noted how the NRM party swept most votes in the recently held Youth Elections, with most numbers in Makindye, Rubaga, Kamwokya, Nakawa and Kampala Central.

In this day and age of social media and the enigmatic youth vote (is it below 25 or 35?) it is humbling to accept that… Posted by Eddy Kenzo on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Juts two hours after Kenzo’s revelation, Big Muzik CEO Big Eye Starboss ran to his Facebook page and emphasized how he was not going to tolerate edited results.

Big Eye wrote down other results which showed dominance by the Bobi Wine-led National Unity Party (NUP) in the same parishes. He referred to his results as “the truth”.

We don't tolerate anything like editing results"THE TRUTH IS HERE"Makindye In parishes Nup14Nrm 6 Rubaga… Posted by Big Eye StarBoss on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Big Eye, real name Ibrahim Mayanja, deserted the NRM a few months ago and has been praising the party’s competitors. Recent months have seen him threatening to sue the ruling party for failing to give him money for the services he rendered the during the 2006 elections.

