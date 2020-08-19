Bobi Wine sends heartfelt condolences to Bebe Cool after loss of nephew

Kyadondo East Lawmaker Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine has sent out heartfelt condolence to the Gagamel International Crew and Bebe Cool following the loss of his nephew Allan Massengere alias Shortkut.

Shortkut breathed his last on Wednesday 19th August, 2020 after spending over 40 days in the Intensive Care Unit battling a strange illness.

His passing was announced by his former boss Bebe Cool through his social media pages with a condolence message.

A few moments after Bebe Cool shared the sad news on his socials, Bobi Wine also took to his platforms and penned down a short condolence message comforting Bebe about the loss of his nephew.

Today the Ugandan music fraternity has lost yet another talent, Allan Masengere aka Short Cut. On behalf of the Fire Base Crew and myself, we send heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the Gargamel Crew. We stand with you and pray that God sees you through this challenging time. Bobi Wine

Shortkut was among the three people who were shot together with Bebe Cool at Centenary park after performing at R. Kelly’s concert in 2010. May his soul Rest In Peace!

