Daddy Andre mixing emotions with business – Angella Katatumba

Daddy Andre and Angella Katatumba’s relationship didn’t last the test of time after they separated and the producer is still bitter about it. He refused to perform with Katatumba at an online concert.

During an interview on Spark TV, Katatumba revealed that Andre Ojambo a.k.a Daddy Andre refused to step on stage to perform with her their collabo “Tonelabira”.

Obviously Daddy Andre couldn’t sing, he didn’t come on stage. I believe he is not free yet. Tonelabira is my song but it would be nice if Daddy Andre had sang it with me on stage because people love it. He wrote a mega hit and people need us to perform it together Angella Katatumba

In her opinion, Katatumba believes that Andre is just still not happy about their split which was followed with a war of words that saw both parties humiliate each other in the press.

She advises the multi-talented artiste not to mix emotions with pleasure or risk losing everything he has ever worked hard to achieve.

I believe that Daddy Andre is not happy with me but he is mixing emotions with business yet I was raised to separate the two. If you mix the two, you lose. Angella Katatumba

Angella Katatumba expresses her disappointment in Daddy Andre for mixing emotions in business. Daddy Andre recently refused to perform with Angella on an online concert #LiveWireUpdates Posted by SPARK TV on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

