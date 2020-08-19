I’m not Eddy Kenzo’s dad to tell him what to do – A Pass

Alexander Bagonza a.k.a A Pass has boldly asked journalists to stop asking for his opinion concerning singer Eddy Kenzo saying he is not his dad.

The Tuli Kubigere singer disclosed that it is only Kenzo’s father who can tell him what to do because he is a grown-up person with a big career and must know what he wants in life.

Some so-called journalists have been trying to reach out to me to tell them what I have to say about Eddy Kenzo and this is what I have to say. I am not his father, his father alone can tell him what to do. He is a big man with a big career and he must know what he wants in life. A Pass

A Pass’ statement comes after Kenzo took to his Facebook page last night to show support for the National Resistance Movement party upon their dominance in the recently concluded youth elections.

