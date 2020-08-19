Justine Nameere is just a misguided missile – Faridah Nakazibwe

For the first time, NTV Mwasuze Mutya presenter Faridah Nakazibwe responded to Justine Nameere’s request for an apology following their long-standing cat-and-mouse fight that has lasted over 4 years.

While celebrating her 36th birthday, Nakazibwe stressed that she has been looking at Nameere’s attacks and accusations towards her like a person who is just acting as a misguided missile.

The mother of two went on to reveal that Nameere continues to attack and throw rotten eggs towards her brand but she will keep on ignoring her until she apologizes to herself.

I look at Justine Nameere as a misguided missile and if she comes back I will still not respond to her until she apologies to herself. Faridah Nakazibwe

The celebrated media personality also distanced herself from rumors of having an affair with singer Bruno K following reports that went round claiming that two were dating.

When asked if she has any hopes of joining politics following the current wave where most media personalities have joined, she declined maintaining that she is comfortable in what she is doing.

TV Personality, Faridah Nakazibwe responds to Justine Namere's allegations. #LiveWireUpdates Posted by SPARK TV on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Read Also: End of The Cat Fight | Justine Nameere finally forgives Faridah Nakazibwe