Laura Karungi a.k.a Ainebintu and one of Kampala’s most active party animals Evelyn Luganda alias Unapologetic Eve set pulses racing on Monday, after releasing raunchy photos from a recent photoshoot.
Set with a ‘Garden of Eden’ theme, photographer Bash Mutumba opts for a glossy make-up style for the shoot, the duo pulling off each look with equal panache.
Ainebintu draws attention to her water-splattered notable physique. In another frame, she appears to release their inner “baddie” while oozing sex appeal.
Eve showcases the natural growth of her posterior with her incredible waist-to-hip ratio on full display. She also flaunts her divine and amorous boobage.
Below are the photos (Credits: Bash Mutumba)