Laura Karungi a.k.a Ainebintu and one of Kampala’s most active party animals Evelyn Luganda alias Unapologetic Eve set pulses racing on Monday, after releasing raunchy photos from a recent photoshoot.

Set with a ‘Garden of Eden’ theme, photographer Bash Mutumba opts for a glossy make-up style for the shoot, the duo pulling off each look with equal panache.

Ainebintu draws attention to her water-splattered notable physique. In another frame, she appears to release their inner “baddie” while oozing sex appeal.

Eve showcases the natural growth of her posterior with her incredible waist-to-hip ratio on full display. She also flaunts her divine and amorous boobage.

Below are the photos (Credits: Bash Mutumba)

Ainebintu (Photo by Bash Mutumba)

Evelyn Luganda a.k.a Unapologetic Eve (Photo by Bash Mutumba)

Ainebintu (Photo by Bash Mutumba)

Ainebintu (Photo by Bash Mutumba)

Ainebintu (Photo by Bash Mutumba)

Evelyn Luganda a.k.a Unapologetic Eve (Photo by Bash Mutumba)

Evelyn Luganda a.k.a Unapologetic Eve (Photo by Bash Mutumba)

Ainebintu (Photo by Bash Mutumba)

Ainebintu (Photo by Bash Mutumba)

