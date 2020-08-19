As her new album is still being digested by the local music fans, Sheebah Karungi has released the visuals of her song titled “Ninda”, off the SAMALI album.

“Ninda” is a Luganda word translated to mean “I’m Waiting”. In the song, Sheebah sings about how she has been patiently waiting for her lover’s affection for long.

The audio was produced by Diggy Baur at Sabula Records. He gives it his signature beats as Sheebah also applies her music style that several Ugandan music lovers fell in love with.

The video was directed by Faido Filmz and there is so much for the eye to catch up with the beautiful scenery, camera angles and video vixens. Watch it below:

