Gagamel singer Allan Massengere a.k.a Shortkut has succumbed to a yet to be revealed disease after spending over forty days in the Intensive Care Unit.

On August 11th 2020, Bebe Cool revealed how his ‘son’ Shortkut was fighting for his life. In the story we ran, it was revealed that the ‘Single and Searching’ singer had been bedridden for a month.

On Wednesday (19th August 2020) morning, Bebe Cool shared the sad news of Shortkut’s passing. He thanked the medical team that tried to save his nephew’s life for the 40 days he was bedridden.

The Lord has decided my son Allan Massengere should join him in a better place. I thank all the doctors and nurses who tried to save his life for the past 40 days. May his soul rest in peace. Bebe Cool

Shortkut was among the three people who were shot together with Bebe Cool at Centenary park after performing at R. Kelly’s concert in 2010. He had a couple of songs with his uncle and other local artistes.

May his soul Rest In Peace!

