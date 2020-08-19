Spice Diana joins Faridah Nakazibwe in charity for Rukia Nakigudde

On Tuesday, Faridah Nakazibwe celebrated her 36th birthday with Spice Diana as they extended charity to Rukia Nakigudde (19), a young lady living with cerebral palsy.

Faridah Nakazibwe shared the news about Rukia through her social media platforms as she asked for assistance from her followers to help Rukia achieve her dreams despite her disability.

She made it a point to celebrate her birthday by visiting Rukia and she was accompanied by Spice Diana, Madrat & Chico and the Triplets Ghetto Kids’ Patricia Nabakooza.

Spice Diana gave a brand new phone and forked out Shs950k which she gave to Rukia as capital to support her business. She thanked Nakazibwe for always reaching out to people who need help.





















Thanks to Faridah for reaching out to people like this. It’s an example to us. A lot happens on social media but I love it for one thing, it makes such things possible. I wouldn’t have known about Rukia had it not been for the post on Faridah’s page. Spice Diana

Spice Diana also pledged to come up with a strategy to enable Rukia achieve her dream of modeling in a few weeks to come. The songstress also said she would keep in close touch with Rukia.

