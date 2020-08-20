A week ago, Big Talent Entertainment CEO Eddy Kenzo was trending with claims of how his former boss at FireBase Crew Bobi Wine was not responding to his messages on WhatsApp.

Former Gagamel International Crew singer Bad Man Denzo has also joined the same boat, breathing fire and seemingly unhappy with Bebe Cool for similar reasons.

The “Big Mouth By Far” singer has revealed how he is disappointed in Bebe Cool because he has been calling him severally but the Gagamel CEO declined to pick and reply to his phone calls.

Bebe Cool’s refusal to respond to Denzo’s phone calls made the latter feel “useless” to his former boss yet he had something that he wanted to share with him.

I last made phone calls to Bebe Cool a few months back but he wasn’t responding, maybe he was busy. If I call you twice and you find missed calls and you don’t reply it means you don’t need me. So that cut our relationship. Bad Man Denzo

While speaking about his fallen musical brother Shortkut, Denzo narrated how the two were setting plans to bounce back musically.

He noted that they had new songs in studio that they were planning to release soon but unfortunately, Shortkut passed on before their dream could come to pass.

