Ibrahim Mayanja a.k.a Big Eye Starboss is back on the music scene with a brand new song dubbed “Ndi Wakabi” after months of political talk.

After months with a series of twists in events in his life, Big Eye is back to the drawing board to give his fans more of what they know him for – MUSIC.

In his new song, the Big Musik CEO sings about how great he is and how he has made a big brand on his own. “Ndi Wakabi” is a Luganda word that translates to “I Am Great”.

The audio was produced by Eno Beats and the typical Big Eye fans will enjoy this one as it is exactly made to suit his music style. The visuals were directed by Isaac Tilta.

