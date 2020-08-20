Released on 23rd February 2020, the Masaka Kids Africana video version of Eddy Kenzo’s song “Tweyagale” has notched 50,000,000 views on YouTube in a space of just five months.

“Tweyagale” is arguably one of the biggest Ugandan songs this year and it continues to soar with numbers on different social media and music streaming sites.

On YouTube, the Masaka Kids Africana made a video dancing to the song and today, about five months since it was published on YouTube, it stands at 50 million views.

For a Ugandan act, that is a feat that would call for a celebration. The music group that has been receiving international recognition since inception goes on to wave the Ugandan flag and we can’t be prouder of their achievements.

Eddy Kenzo, Masaka Kids Africana and Anne Kansiime are the only Ugandan entertainers with the YouTube Gold Play Button for surpassing one million YouTube subscribers.

