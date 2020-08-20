Fans fundraising for Big Eye after switching to NUP demand concert

Immediately after switching to rally support for Bobi Wine’s political party, Big Eye Starboss has been flooded with applause from the NUP leader’s fans and some have already started sending him mobile money.

The immediate contrast in the nature of comments that have been going up on Big Eye’s social media posts is very evident of why the singer made such a tough decision to dessert his old political party and opt for the NUP.

The singer has been the daily talk of town regarding his scuffle with the NRM party which he accuses of not paying for the services that he rendered them during the past campaigns.

The “Going Higher” singer then decided to switch to the Bobi Wine-led National Unity Platform and he has been countering his counterparts who are rallying for a following on the opposite end.

Part of the immediate reaction that he has been receiving since switching are positive comments, praise and applause which can be seen on all his recent posts on social media.

Some fans and followers actually went a notch higher and started a fundraiser, sending money to his mobile money account just to thank him for his decision.

The singer shared the mobile money alert messages showing how a few of the social media followers are sending money to his account.

Others bombarded the comment section demanding him to stage a concert as soon as the ban on concerts is lifted so that they can flock the venues and shower him with love.

The singer released a new song dubbed “Ndi Wakabi” on Thursday morning and the reviews on his YouTube channel just jeep getting better. Well, “MAXIMUM RESPECT Big Eye.” Tokaaba!

