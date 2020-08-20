Nubian Li showers daughter with love as she celebrates birthday

Bobi Wine’s wingman and longtime Firebase Vice President Nubain Li is filled with joy and cannot hide how great it feels to see his daughter add another year onto her life.

For the top celebrity that he is, Ali Bukenya a.k.a Nubian Li has done the most to protect his family from public exposure. Very little is known about his private life and you would say it is something he has managed to control perfectly.

He always, however, wishes his daughter Suhaira the best each time she adds another age and it wasn’t different today as he ran to his Facebook page to pour his heart out with such a sweet message.

Suha My real life lady! Passionate, genuine and intelligent. Watching you blossom into this amazingly beautiful being is the greatest gift from above. Wishing you a blessed and happy birthday my lovely daughter. Nubian Li | Facebook

At the start of this year, Nubian Li and his wife were filled with joy as they welcomed a bouncing baby boy. They’ve been blessed and we wish them more and more joy.

Happy Birthday Suha!

