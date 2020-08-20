On Wednesday 19th August 2020, the nation woke up in grief after the death of Gagamel International singer Allan Massengere a.k.a Shortkut who had spent over 40 days in the ICU at Nsambya St. Francis Hospital.

The singer who was most remembered for his hit jam “Big Mouth By Far” featuring Bad Man Denzel left many asking questions about what exactly he was ailing from.

Gagamel International CEO Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool revealed that his nephew and singer Shortkut was diagnosed with TB of the brain and it’s what he has been battling till he breathed his last.

The “Wakayima” singer narrated that Shortkut could have survived but passed on due to the COVID-19 effects that saw the Intensive Care Unit shut for a long period hence delaying his treatment.

Bebe cautioned the public to follow the health experts’ advice on the Coronavirus disease while alerting the public about its second phase stressing how it might claim many more lives.

Shortkut will be laid to rest at midday today. May his soul Rest In Peace!

