Wisdom Kaye spends night in jail after arrest in Luwero

Outspoken gospel artist and Co-ordinator Artists Trade Union Wisdom Kaye spent Wednesday night in jail after he was arrested in Luwero.

Wisdom Kaye’s arrest was confirmed by the National Cultural Forum (NCF) spokesperson and Twinkle group boss Emmanuel ‘Carlos’ Mulondo via his social media platforms.

According to Emma Carlos, the reasons as to why Mr. Kaye was arrested are not yet clear but the NCF is working tirelessly to bail out their member.

It is true Mr. Kaye was yesterday arrested in Luwero. The information about his arrest is still scanty but we are in touch with the police. Emma Carlos.

It's true @KayeWisdom256 was yesterday arrested in Luwero. Mr Kaye is a Gospel Artist, and a member of the National Culture Forum – NCF.

Info about the cause of his arrest is still scanty we have assembled a fact finding team as of this morning. We sh keep you posted.

We will keep you posted as more details about his arrest come through but we pray he be bailed out as soon as possible.

