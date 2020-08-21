Beenie Gunter ‘Well Proper’ in new project

Having survived past the tough times that he went through in past months, Beenie Gunter is back to what he does best. He drops a brand new song dubbed “Well Proper”.

In his new song, the Talent Africa Group singer sings about how he could never be put to the test. The song has a deeper meaning when you follow the lyrics and must have been an inspiration from his own life.

Sang in patois, which Beenie Gunter has perfected overtime, “Well Proper” is a good song to listen to and of course, you can dance to it when you feel like.

It was produced by Melo Beats and we have the lyrics video here for you. Take a listen:

