Grace Nakimera sings about Christ’s goodness in ‘Kabaka Kristo’ | AUDIO

Legendary Ugandan songstress Grace Nakimera preaches about the goodness of the most high and how amazing Jesus Christ is in her new song dubbed “Kabaka Kristo”.

A couple of Ugandan secular musicians have released gospel songs in recent years and publicly acclaimed their love and devotion for the gospel and righteousness.

Grace Nakimera seems the most dedicated to her cause which she earlier revealed was a call manifested in her own life when she faced tough times in her life.

She has dropped a couple of gospel songs and she continues to preach the gospel as she sings about how Jesus is the most high and what an amazing thing it is to trust and worship Him.

“Kabaka Kristo” when translated means “King Christ”. Kabaka is a title given to Kings in the Buganda Kingdom and is a word usually used to show supremacy. Listen to the song here:

Read Also: I took a break to focus on my family but I’ll be back soon – Grace Nakimera