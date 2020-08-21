He just has a boyish look but Melody must be as old as Abitex – Sipapa

From the Firebase crew, Melody jumped to Chameleone’s Leone Island before quitting to join Sipapa Entertainment and then back to Leone Island. According to Sipapa, Melody has been singing for too long and could be agemates with Abitex.

The issue of age amongst male celebrities is never such a big one and it’s usually the females that always find trouble revealing their real age especially during interviews.

Kakooza Manson popularly known as Melody has been singing for a while despite his youngish natural appearance and according to his former boss Olim Charles a.k.a Sipapa, he must be as old as events promoter Abbey Musinguzi a.k.a Abitex who is thought to be above 50-years-old.

Abitex

During the Mwasuze Mutya show on NTV Uganda on Friday morning, Sipapa revealed that Melody should not be wasting time, playing kiddish games and attacking him on social media because he must be older than him.

Melody is a very old man. When I was starting my hustle, Melody was already doing music. He did a rendition of Ragga Dee’s song ‘Angelina’ longtime ago. He hasn’t changed much from when I saw him first. He must be agemates with Abitex. Sipapa

Melody and Sipapa fell out in 2018 after a couple of years working together with the former as an artiste under the Sipapa Entertainment management. They have since spilled each other secrets. They just never stop.

