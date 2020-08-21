In as many years that Eddy Kenzo has been an international artist, he had never revealed to the public what exactly inspired him to go international with his art.

The Ugandan BET award winner finally disclosed that Nigerian superstar Wizkid inspired him to turn into an international artist on his second visit to London.

While narrating the journey how he became a recognized artist worldwide, Eddy Kenzo explained that he picked the inspiration from Wizkid’s posters that were all over the city of London.

Looking at Wizkid’s posters announcing how he was set to perform for an audience of over 2,000 fans who don’t hail from a particular country like Ugandans do when they are booked abroad, he was forced to do get creative on how to make a viral song.

He explained that he put in a lot of research in Afro-beat until he landed on a unique beat from YouTube which he worked around with to come up with his viral track “Sitya Loss”.

I got inspiration to become an international artist from looking and admiring Wizkid’s posters that were all over London announcing how he was going to have a mega concert compared to the way how we (Ugandan artists) are secretly advertised in diaspora. When I returned home, I did too much research on YouTube until I got unique beat that I picked an instrumental and came up with “Sitya Loss” that went viral. Eddy Kenzo

RADIO4 103.3 In my musical journey, i have mentored REMA even how to talk in public It is me who got Big Big Eye StarBoss from #Kazo to start his music career – Eddy Kenzo Posted by RADIO 4 Uganda on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

