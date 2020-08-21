Helicopter Entertainment singer Tip Swizzy, real name Nicholas Mukalazi, has been absent on the music chats for a while but he is back with this new song titled “Hashtag”.

The former Big Talent Entertainment singer used the lockdown to connect better with his faith as a Seventh Day Adventist, something which he constantly shared with his fans online.

He also started up an online dance and fitness club through which people would stay quarantined at their homes but still gain dance lessons and fitness classes by subscribing to his channel.

A smart mind that he put to use and now that the lockdown was eased, the singer is back to music business and his new song dubbed “Hashtag” will get you moving your body.

The song produced by Kaysam is identical to several songs that Tip Swizzy has done before. He sticks to his music style. The video was directed by Jah Live who added the much required visuals effects to the piece.

