You’re a disappointment if you don’t own land from detoothing – Tina stings Zahara

Former Urban TV ‘Scoop on Scoop’ presenter Tina Fierce has openly told NBSTV’s UnCut gossip queen Zahara Totto to count herself a disappointment if she doesn’t own a plot of land and a house from the game of detoothing.

Tina Fierce stung Zahara through her new YouTube channel were she airs her daily gossip show as she was giving her insight about Zahara’s recent breakup with Don Solomon.

According to the outspoken Tina, for the time and years Zahara has been involved in detoothing different men from different nations and colors, she must be at least having her own plot of land and house.

She went on to blast Zahara telling her to vacate her mother’s home where they are packed like sacks of beans in a small house.

I swear Zahara if you don’t have a plot of land and a house plus many more other things, add on quitting your mother’s small house were you pack yourselves as sacks of beans, count yourself a disappointment to this so-called game of detoothing and all the hustles that come with it. Tina Fierce

