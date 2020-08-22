Diamond Platnumz celebrates 4 million subscribers on YouTube

Seven months back, we ran a story revealing how Wasafi Classic Records boss, Diamond Platnumz had soared above all African music heavyweights as he topped the list of African artists with the most subscribed YouTube Channel.

At that time, Diamond Platnumz was leading fellow artists with a total of three million subscribers and by then, no Ugandan artist made it to the list.

More interesting and exciting development coming in from the “Tetema” hit-makers camp is that he is on cloud nine celebrating four million subscribers on his YouTube Channel.

The singer shared the joyous news via his social media platforms while expressing his happiness in a calm way.

4 Million Subscribers on Youtube!……Lisingewezekana Pasipo Nyinyi…. Tukutane BENJAMI MKAPA STADIUM niwape Shukran Zangu. Diamond Platnumz

His latest achievement of four million subscribers furthermore marks that the Tanzanian Bongo star singer has consolidated his seat as Africa’s artist with the most subscribed to YouTube Channel.

As we are all aware of how YouTube pays handsomely, the dad of four will soon be smiling to the bank more millions richer.

Congratulations Diamond Platnumz!

