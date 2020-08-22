Back then when singer Papa Cidy had just risen to the limelight, rumor spread revealing how he had paid huge sums of cash to persuade Jose Chameleone to feature him on their musical projects.

The former Leone Island Music Empire singer, born Hamidu Sekyeru alias Papa Cidy, has totally omitted the rumors maintaining that the allegations were false and baseless.

Papa Cidy came out to clear the air about the rumors while officially commenting on his departure from Jose Chameleone’s camp to join Spice Diana and manager Roger at Source Management.

I never paid any single coin to convince Jose Chameleone to record with him the collabos we had together as rumors were being spread. Papa Cidy

When asked what forced him to ditch Leone Island, the “Joselina” singer explained that he foresaw that when his former boss becomes the Kampala Lord Mayor, he will be too busy to have spare time for music.

Read Also: Papa Cidy ready for Kampala Town Clerk role if Chameleone wins in 2021