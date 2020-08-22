Mandela Adams, popularly known by his stage name FreeBoy, has opened up on his relationship status by revealing that he is committed to a serious relationship to his career and destiny.

The Touch Me Slow singer maintained his stand about being committed to his musical career while responding to a question on whether he is involved in any relationship during an interview on Bukedde FM today morning.

I’m committed as well as in a serious relationship with my career and my destiny. So anybody creating fake stories about my love life should back off. FreeBoy

When asked how he handles the multiple inbox messages he gets from his female fans drawing him to the direction of relationships, FreeBoy replied noting that he takes it easy and as well ignores many of them.

While concluding the interview, FreeBoy promised to treat his fans to more amazing musical projects that they will fall in love with as the year draws to its end.

Read Also: FreeBoy distances self from rumors of blasting ladies who deny men sex