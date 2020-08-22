Martha Mukisa, Victor Ruz, and Dj Sting drop ‘Kikomando’ Remix | AUDIO

Uganda’s fresh blood in the music industry Martha Mukisa, Victor Ruz, and DJ Sting have joined forces to drop the remix of Kikomando.

The fast-rising artists perfectly blended well with each other as they freely expressed their love feelings and complimented one another on the beautiful love track.

While keenly listening to the song’s lyrics and how the pair demand for smooth love lives, anyone listening to the song will be forced to put it on repeat.

Without a doubt, Martha Mukisa who is signed to Black Magic Entertainment and Victor Ruz continued to impress on the song whereas asserting that they are future of Uganda’s music.

Take a listen at the awesome track below;

