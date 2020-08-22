Prince Kassim Nakibinge hails Bobi Wine for preaching peace

Renown city businessman Prince Kassim Nakibinge has applauded Kyadondo East Lawmaker Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine for preaching peace.

The managing director and chief executive officer of Cairo International Bank commended Bobi Wine for his acts after the 2021 presidential hopeful paid him a visit that saw the two share developmental ideas about the nation.

I would like to commend Bobi Wine for his gospel that he is preaching peaceful politicking. Kassim Nakibinge

VIDEO: "I would like to commend him for his gospel that is preaching peaceful politicking," Prince Kassim Nakibinge the titular head of Muslims in Uganda said of @HEBobiwine the President of @NUP_Ug #NTVNews #UGDecides2021 pic.twitter.com/wh7ZHVk6LG — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) August 21, 2020

Prince Nakibinge who also acts as the titular head of Muslims inUganda urged other Ugandans at large to be disciplined and law abiding citizens.

After the meet, Bobi Wine maintained his purpose as the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader is to awaken the people of Uganda especially the young ones, and remind them about their responsibility and why they must take active involvement in the politics of the nation.

Read Also: Bobi Wine sends heartfelt condolences to Bebe Cool after loss of nephew