According to Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi, every girl needs a best friend in her life like Kyadondo East MP and 2021 Presidential hopeful Hon. Kyagulanyi Ssentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine is in hers.

A bond formed several years ago turned into a unified force that has eventually become most Ugandans’ dream. Most youths today admire Bobi Wine and Barbie Kyagulanyi’s relationship.

The two got married in August 2011 after many years of living together. The couple now has four children; Solomon Kampala Nyanzi, Shalom Namagembe, Shadraq Shilling Mbogo and Suubi Shine Nakaayi.

Their love affair is a fairly tale and it is hard to tell whether they face difficulties like it is for other relationships/marriages. How then have they managed to keep it together for all these years?

According to Barbie, girls need to fall in love with their best friends, not just anyone. She revealed this through a caption to a photo of her standing with her hubby which she shared on Sunday morning.

Girls, all you need in this earthly life is a bestfriend like Bobi Wine. Barbie Kyagulanyi

