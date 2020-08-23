Ugandan youngstar Felista Di Superstar, real name Faith Nanyanzi, is grateful to his fans who managed to raise funds for her family to move into a new home.

Ten days ago, we reported about young rapper Felista Di Superstar and her family was in big trouble after the landlord at their house threatened to evict them over unpaid rent arrears accumulating to Shs1.6M.

Felista’s woes also came at a time when several other celebrities including King Michael, Victor Kamenyo, among others had been evicted from their apartments.

Felista di Superstar and Spice Diana

The said celebrities, just like Felista’s father, revealed that they are no longer earning after concerts were banned by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19.

That, however, didn’t stop their landlords from asking for their money and Felista appeared in a video asking for help from her fans before being evicted.

The fans listened and started a fundraiser from which they raised money to afford Felista and her family a new house in Naguru near her school. The rapper appeared in a video thanking her fans for the generous act.

