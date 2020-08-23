Shanitah Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black believes she is a “legendary celebrity” in the Ugandan entertainment spheres and is currently greater than all the surviving musicians in the country.

During NBS TV’s UnCut Sabula edition show on Saturday night, top socialite and social media influencer Bad Black revealed that she is a legendary celebrity and no one can tell her otherwise.

In her argument, Bad Black noted that celebrities from abroad are very different from those in Africa. She noted that in Uganda particularly, once one gets attention on social media, they refer to themselves as celebrities which is wrong.

I believe I am the right description of a celebrity. I came in the limelight in 2009 and I became a hot topic. But Ugandans always destroy the culture. Even if you undressed and bathed at the taxi park, they would regard you a celebrity. Bad Black

She hinted how she is greater than all currently trending artistes locally as she explained how all the people that attack her are always aiming at achieving the celebrity status.

Bad Black explained how she has the ability to dominate the news cycle in Uganda with trending stories for a full week and hence her relevance and fame deserve the celebrity status.

