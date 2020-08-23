With 318 COVID-19 positive cases registered on Saturday in Uganda, Mpaka Records boss Ykee Benda is thinking of hitting studio again to do another song about Coronavirus.

In March, just after the government passed a lockdown, Ykee Benda spearheaded a song sensitizing the masses about the global pandemic. King Saha, Joanita Kawalya, B2C, Dre Cali, Feffe Bussi, Myco Ouma, Jose Sax featured on the song.

He now wants to do another song in the same line after the increasing numbers of Coronavirus infections and deaths that are being registered on a daily basis in the +256.

With all these many cases …I think Uganda needs another Corona song Ykee Benda

Abaana Temuwulila Jjaja kyabagamba! — YKEE BENDA🌎 (@YkeeBenda) August 22, 2020

On Saturday Uganda registered 318 positive cases, the highest number COVID-19 cases registered in a single day so far.

According to Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, a cumulative total of 540 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kampala alone since the 23rd March. Of these, 342 cases were registered within the last one week, from 15th August to 21st August 2020 including 5 COVID-19 deaths.

Could Ykee Benda’s yet to be recorded song add a solution to the several that are being planned to be taken to save the nation?

