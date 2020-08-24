49 people arrested at Nomad bar for violating COVID-19 guidelines

In an operation carried out by Police, several people were arrested on Sunday night after being found in the night hangouts including Nomad Bar and Grill.

Recent weeks have seen several Ugandans ditch the placed guidelines to help reduce the spread of Coronavirus. Some party animals are back to spending nights at their favorite hangouts around town.

On Sunday, police responded to calls by residents in Ntinda, Kiwatule and Ggaba Road who complained about some spots where people had gathered and were playing loud music.

Police raid Nomad Bar

Police responded to the calls and according to a statement released on Monday morning, seven people were arrested in an apartment located in Balintuma village near Firidina Road for defying the presidential directives on gatherings.

Kabalagala Police also raided Nomad Bar in Bunga and made away with 49 arrests including the owner of the bar and his eight managers who were detained at Kabalagala Police Station.

