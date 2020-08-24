Felista Di Superstar gifted a brand new TV set by UK fan

Celebrated youngster Felista di Superstar, born Faith Nanyanzi, won’t be watching TV from the neighborhood anymore after a fan gifted her with a new TV set.

The rapper was treated to a brand new TV set by one of her fans identified as aunt Mildred who is based in the United Kingdom. Felista revealed that she has been watching TV from the neighborhood.

According to Felista, since 2018 when her dad was operated at Mulago hospital, life took a different twist and things became a little harder.

Since 2018 when my dad was operated at Mulago hospital, life totally changed. I have been watching TV in the neighborhood. Thx to my fan (aunty Mildred) from the UK for this gift. Felista di Superstar

Felista received her gift on Sunday 23rd August, 2020 with much happiness accompanied by a few other gifts which were delivered by YouTube Content Creator Mr. Faluk.

The gift came in just a few days after her fans started a fundraiser from which they collected money to afford a new home for her family.

