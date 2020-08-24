Through a series of tweets, FunFactory director and President of Uganda Comedians Association (TUCA), Hannington Bugingo has called for a scrap of the “outdated and cram work” education system.

His request follows a debate that saw city lawyer Mabirizi Male Hakim pin 2021 presidential hopeful Bobi Wine over his eligibility to contest for presidency having displayed his academic papers with an F9 in the Maths subject and having failed General Paper at A-Level.

Hannington Bugingo countered Male Mabirizi’s argument with evidence of his academic papers disclosing how he also passed O-Level in fourth division and wondered how he even managed to qualify for Law School with such very poor grades.

Mabirizi who is accusing Bobi Wine got Division 4 in O’Level at Kasubi Secondary School. But also, how did this guy enter Law school? Hannington Bugingo

‘Counsel’ Mabirizi Who got Division 4 in O’Level Reminds me of My OB ALITUHA who was always Bleak and Clueless in Class academics but he was Soo Argumentative even with Teachers on Subjects he couldn’t Famoth😂😂🇺🇬

Uganda 🇺🇬 is Becoming A Hollywood Blockbuster 😂😂

He, thereafter, called for the scrap of the colonial education system that he said is “based on cram work and not enterprise”.

Many Ugandans with D1 in Maths can’t afford a living today. This Colonial Education System Based on Cram work and not Enterprise has to stop! Bugingo

The theatre graduate and film producer went on to note how the most liberating thing is to stop believing that people who get distinctions in the outdated colonial education system know are all-knowing.

The Most Liberating Thing you can do is Quit Believing that People Who got or Get Distinctions in an outdated and out of Touch with Reality Colonial Education System know Better. Hannington Bugingo

