As different public figures continue to take COVID-19 tests, renown legendary songstress Iryn Namubiru revealed her results after taking tests last week.

The Nkuweki singer, through her social media revealed how she made tests to confirm her status as regards the Coronavirus disease that is rapidly sweeping across the nation.

Despite the early scare, Iryn Namubiru revealed that the tests made were confirmed negative for the deadly virus.

Banange, After the Covid-19 Scare and possible exposure, I did a test 4 days ago. And All is Good! I am safe but let’s continue staying safe. Iryn Namubiru

Uganda is facing the biggest surge of people testing positive for the Coronavirus. On Saturday, 318 COVID-19 positive cases were registered in the country.

Different public figures including former Limit X band member Isaac Rucci and AIGP Asan Kasingye revealed that they tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

