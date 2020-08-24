Isaac Rucci confirms testing positive for COVID-19

Former Limit X band member and renown emcee in the Ugandan entertainment circles Isaac Rucci confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Yeap…I got COVID-19! – We are likely to hear that statement over and over again from different public figures as more come through to reveal their encounter with the Coronavirus that is rapidly sweeping across the country.

On Sunday 23rd August 2020, Isaac Rucci – a Singer, Public Speaker, MC and Entrepreneur – revealed that he caught COVID-19. He advised people not to joke with the virus that is rapidly spreading in the +256.

Yeap…I got Covid-19! It’s not a death sentence…neither is it a joking subject! Isaac Rucci

Rucci’s revelation came just a few hours after former Police Spokesperson, now Assistant Inspector General of Police Asan Kasingye announced that he had also tested positive for the virus.

We wish them well on the road to recovery. To the rest; Keep the mask on, Sanitize regularly and maintain social distancing.

