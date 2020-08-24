Leila Kayondo accused of trying to snatch the late Ssendawula’s ride

Singer Leilah Kayondo has been put on the spot after a lady identified as Neyima Nasuna accused her of trying to own her late husband Junior Ssendawula’s ride.

The news was spilled by Ms. Neyima who opened up a case against the singer at Kabalaga Police station.

According to Neyima, when her husband passed away they were informed that one of his friends who also doubled as his girlfriend Kayondo was in possession of his car.

They then decided to legally get the ride from Leilah Kayondo but she declined and tried so hard to change the car’s logbook but couldn’t because the ride was partly registered in Neyima’s name.

After a few days, the car was towed from Kayondo’s home to Kabalaga Police station but when Neyima went to check on it, it was no longer there, something that sent a wrong signal to her.

Police spokesperson Patrick Oyango confirmed the case but noted how they were told by the Makindye government prosecutor to handover the ride to Leilah Kayondo.

However, when Leilah was reached through a phone call, she denied the allegations.

