The Executives release highly anticipated ‘Tonjagala’ visuals

With the song dubbed “Tonjagala” still climbing on the music chats, new duo in town The Executives have dropped the visuals to the track on which they feature Daddy Andre.

Following his successful contribution to the music industry behind the scenes, Hustle King formed a new duo “The Executives” which consists of himself and Kirunda Derrick aka Hustle Chief.

“Tonjagala” translated to mean “You Don’t Love Me” was recorded and produced by Singer, Songwriter and Producer Daddy Andre who also features on the same track.

The visuals directed by the multi award-winning Sasha Vybz consist of a unique concept and storyline coupled with clean shots, exciting camera angles and so much action to keep your eyes glued to the screen.

The video portrays the choice of the name “The Executives” yet sticking to the message in the lyrics of the song. Take a gaze here:

Read Also: GMG boss hits studio, features Daddy Andre on new song ‘Tonjagala’