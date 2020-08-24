As president of the Uganda Musicians Association, Wycliff Tugume a.k.a Ykee Benda strongly opposes the suggestion by a section of those in government to pass a second national lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In March, the Ugandan government passed a national lockdown which lasted about four months. It was lifted in phases with consideration given to the “essential” sectors of the economy. To-date, some industries and businesses are still under lockdown.

Public gatherings were halted which means musicians cannot hold concerts which was the main source of income for most artistes. Bars and other night hangouts remain closed. The airport is as well still locked down.

With all that in place, however, Uganda registered the biggest number of Coronavirus cases on Saturday with 318 people testing positive in the country.

The president H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is set to addess the nation about new measures to be taken to reduce on the rates of infections and most Ugandans anticipate phase two of the national lockdown.

Mpaka Records CEO and newly elected UMA President Ykee Benda is against the second lockdown. Through his social media pages, the “Superman” singer revealed that people have already suffered enough to be put into another phase of the lockdown.

Anyone who suggests we go back into lockdown is the enemy of Uganda. Please let us all pay attention to these people and hold them accountable. Do you have any idea what Ugandans are going through long after the lockdown the effects are still eating us up. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. Ykee Benda | Twitter

He goes on to note that it is high time Ugandans started learning how to live with the virus so as to keep the businesses and the economy running instead of lockdown which has greatly affected families and businesses.

At this point it doesn’t matter the virus or not…it’s time to survive with it .

Families are falling apart ,businesses have been closed…my fellow Ugandans if this happens we can’t just obey…..There comes a point in time where a man has nothing to lose. — YKEE BENDA🌎 (@YkeeBenda) August 24, 2020

What do you make of Ykee Benda’s assertion?

